Wilmington game warden named Vermont game warden of year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that senior warden Rich Watkins of Wilmington is the state's game warden of the year.

Watkins was given the award by Gov. Phil Scott for his excellent service.

Watkins' supervisor says Watkins understands the intricacies of fish and wildlife law and has an excellent working knowledge of the wildlife and habitats common to his patrol district. Watkins was also praised for his willingness to help others.

Commissioner Louis Porter says he goes out of his way to serve his community, from teaching kids at the local elementary school about wildlife to giving free snowmobile rides to disabled children.

Watkin's district covers the towns Stratton, Somerset, Dover, Searsburg, Wilmington, Stamford, Readsboro, and Whitingham.

