New Greensboro arts center to hold grand opening celebration

GREENSBORO, Vt. (AP) - A new $14 million arts center is officially opening next week in Greensboro.

A grand opening celebration for the Highland Center for the Arts takes place with three days of free activities next weekend.

The events include a dance party with a Burlington funk-rock band on Friday evening, June 2. Saturday, June 3, includes prize drawings, a barbecue, students performing short plays, and a concert by a local country and blue grass band in the evening. The events on Sunday evening, June 4, include a solo piano recital, and an opening reception for an art exhibit, followed by performance by Vermont Symphonic Winds.

All grand opening events are free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

