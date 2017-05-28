Gov. Scott wipes out at Thunder Road debut

Gov. Phil Scott crashed during his season debut at Thunder Road, his first race as a sitting governor.

Scott was racing Sunday in the 55th Memorial Day Classic. His number 14 Late Model stock car was running in second place with only a few laps to go when he was bumped by another car. Scott's car scraped the wall and went off the track. The governor exited his car without any injuries, but he was done for the day.

Scott is the nation's only sitting governor to race stock cars. Sunday's race was widely anticipated after the first race of the season, the Merchant's Bank 150, was rained out last month.