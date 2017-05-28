Therrien wins Memorial Day Classic

Hinesburg's Bobby Therrien won his first ever Thunder Road late model feature on Sunday, capturing the checkered flag at the 55th Memorial Day Classic.

Twenty-nine cars were in the field for the 100 lap feature. That included Phil Scott, the first elected governor to ever start a professional stock car race. Scott was in second place for most of the race, but with four laps to go, he was bumped by a lap car and went off the track after grazing a wall.

Fayston's Brooks Clark started on the poll and led for the first 16 laps until a caution flag came out. Shortly after the restart, Therrien took over the lead for good.

Therrien has three wins on the American Canadian Tour plus a number of victories in the lower divisions at Thunder Road.

This was the first day of action at Thunder Road since Chris Michaud and Pat Malone purchased the track back in April.