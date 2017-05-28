Runners and crowds soak up the sun for 29th VCM

The 29th annual Vermont City Marathon is in the history books, and by all accounts it was a hit.

"This event to me is just everything that's great about Vermont," said Ira Gray of Huntington.

Pride and positivity filled the streets of Burlington as more than 2,700 marathon runners and almost 5,000 relay runners took the course Sunday.

"How could you not choose the Vermont City Marathon? Vermont is where I grew up -- just amazing people, obviously amazing weather, and no better place," said Adam Pearce of Norwich.

The race began at 7 a.m. at Battery Park and took hand cyclists and runners all around the Queen City. Participants say it's the community spirit and the beauty of Vermont that make them face the 26.2 mile trek with a smile.



"Ten to twelve years I've been doing the marathon," said Jennifer Platten of South Burlington. "Just a great get together with friends. We always have a team that comes down."

"The atmosphere here -- It's beautiful -- the scenery, the people, the crowds, the bands along the way," said Douglas Lee of New Milford, Connecticut.

It's a sea of colors and excitement as Runners are make their way up Battery Street before heading to North Ave. Thousands from across the region line the course to cheer them on.

"The crowd is crazy. There's bells. There's horns -- a lot of cheering for all the runners," said Ashley Hambault of Glenville, New York.

With all the support, comes some friendly competition. "I saw a lot of people running around. There was a lot of people trying to pass me," said eight year-old Sebastian Parent. "It was really amazing how I finished."

Local businesses say they look forward to the marathon each year too. "It really supports the downtown tremendously, and all around the area," said Stephen Parent with the Church Street Tavern.

"For the positive. I could tell you that, and I'm sure all the other merchants will agree," said

Eric Jannelli with Bruegger's Bagels. "We'll take the sales. Come on in."

Almost a third of the runners were from Vermont, with others coming from across New England, and even other countries.