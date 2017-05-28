Runners and crowds soak up the sun for 29th VCM

Gov. Phil Scott crashed during his season debut at Thunder Road, his first race as a sitting governor.
Two handcycle records are set. The 2014 Champ takes back his title and a Vermonter wins her third VCM.
The 29th annual Vermont City Marathon is in the history books, and by all accounts it was a hit.
Dozens of speeding tickets were issued and a few arrests made during Click or Ticket enforcement in White River Junction.
It's been a busy holiday weekend for hikers in New Hampshire, and the Fish and Game conservation officers coming to their aid.
A grand opening celebration for the Highland Center for the Arts takes place with three days of free activities next weekend.
New Hampshire authorities say three people were seriously injured in two all-terrain vehicle crashes in Coos County.
A year after a spring and summer marked by a high number of nuisance bear complaints, wildlife officials are encouraging people and bears to keep their distance from each other.
