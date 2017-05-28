Chazy parade celebrates and remembers veterans

Memorial Day observances were held across the lake this weekend with a parade hosted by veterans in Chazy, New York.

For many Americans Memorial Day weekend brings a lot of barbeques, ceremonies, and parades. For the America Legion Post 769 in Chazy, New York, the weekend is about community.

"I'd like to thank the community for coming out and supporting us. We enjoy doing things with and for the community and the kids, and I think that's a good thing to get the community involved," said Stephen LaPierre, Post 769's Commander.

Sunday crowds lined up to watch the Legion's annual parade, which featured everything from Girl Scouts and a local Irish dance troupe, to fire trucks and horses.

"I think it's a little bit bigger this year -- which is great. A lot of people out for the event, and we're gonna go back to the rec park later," said Rolla Parker with Parker Chevrolet and Chazy Youth Hockey.

The parade is just one of many activities the Legion hosts throughout the year that relies on community support. It recently coordinated a drive to get items for veterans staying at the VA hospital in Albany. "The outpouring from the community was outstanding with the articles that the veterans don't get at the hospital through the hospital agency," LaPierre said.

For some veterans like Allen Reece, the true meaning of Memorial Day continues even after the parade has passed. "Being a veteran, I like to honor the people who didn't make it back, and this is what today stands for. It's honoring them. We go around -- these are my grandkids -- we go to the cemetery there in Ingraham. We set up the flags on the veterans cemetery there, so it's kind of like a week long event for us," Reece said.

Remembering the sacrifices veterans have made, while celebrating the country's freedom they all defended.