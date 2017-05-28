Quantcast

Ski season winding down at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. -

With the blue skies and temperatures in the 70s, it's hard to imagine that people are skiing this weekend, but they are.    

WCAX viewers sent these pictures from Killington's Facebook page.  Sunday marks the 200th day of ski and snowboard operation this year.  The Superstar lift will be shutting down Monday, but officials say it may reopen later in the week weather permitting.  

