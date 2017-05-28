Quantcast

Vermont Thunder rolls up I-89

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

It's a rolling tribute for fallen soldiers. 

Vermont Thunder hosts an annual event every Memorial Day weekend. Sunday hundreds of motorcyclists from groups across the region met at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Sharon before heading up Interstate 89.  The parade of machines ended at the American Legion in Enosburg Falls. 

A similar Rolling Thunder event took place Sunday at the nation's capital.

