River Bend Market robbed in Townshend

TOWNSHEND, Vt. -

Vermont State Police are hoping you saw something this weekend to help them catch a suspected burglar.

River Bend Market on Vermont Route 30 in Townshend is considered the West River Valley's largest supermarket

Officers say around 1:30 Sunday morning, someone broke into the store.

They say they aren't sure what was taken, but police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

