Bennington considers uses for empty highway garages

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Officials in a Vermont town are reviewing the use of two highway garages that will be empty after the public works department moves to a new facility.

The Bennington Select Board has given town staff approval to review proposals for use of the Depot Street and Orchard Road garages.

Officials say either a nearby elementary school or a fire department may find use for the Orchard Road garage.

A public art space has been proposed at the Depot Street garage in the past. A nearby redevelopment project in the works could garner interest in the site as well.

Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs tells the Bennington Banner there is no hurry, but he wants to make sure the town to get a return on its investment.

