Lake Willoughby nude beach fans against parking lot, boardwalk

WESTMORE, Vt. (AP) - The popularity of a nude beach in Vermont is helping to drive state plans to develop the area to add parking spaces, boardwalks and flush toilets.

Regulars who visit the southwest cove on Lake Willoughby in Westmore, just south of the Canadian border, fear the changes planned by the state will destroy the pristine nature of the beach and the area.

After an outcry, the state is scaling back its plans.

The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation commissioner says the pressure is on the area to require parking, access for the disabled and restrooms. A spokesman says the area needs to be safer.

The area is also home to state park hiking trails and other popular beaches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.