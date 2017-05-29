Quantcast

Vt. hiker found safe in Maine

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - A 63-year-old Vermont man who got lost while hiking in the wilds of northern New Hampshire is safe after he was found on a woods road in the state of Maine.

New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon with his son to retrieve a game camera that had been left near Rump Mountain.

The two decided to separate so Tremblay could look for deer or moose antlers on the ground.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tremblay's son Travis reported his father missing.

Conservation Officer's, Border Patrol agents and Maine Warden Service game wardens searched the area until about 1 a.m. The search resumed on Sunday morning.

Robert Tremblay was found about 10 a.m. in Maine. He was uninjured.

