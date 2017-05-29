Vt. hiker found safe in Maine

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - A 63-year-old Vermont man who got lost while hiking in the wilds of northern New Hampshire is safe after he was found on a woods road in the state of Maine.

New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon with his son to retrieve a game camera that had been left near Rump Mountain.

The two decided to separate so Tremblay could look for deer or moose antlers on the ground.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tremblay's son Travis reported his father missing.

Conservation Officer's, Border Patrol agents and Maine Warden Service game wardens searched the area until about 1 a.m. The search resumed on Sunday morning.

Robert Tremblay was found about 10 a.m. in Maine. He was uninjured.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

