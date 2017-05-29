What's Cooking: Heirloom Melon Coconut Chia Popsicles

Cookbook Author Tracey Medeiros whips up these easy-to-make frozen treats that are healthy and delicious. The sweet flavor of the melon is a wonderful compliment to the rich taste of the coconut milk. The chia seeds provide fiber, protein as well as an omega-3 boost. Stir the leftover coconut milk into your oatmeal or coffee.

Heirloom Melon Coconut Chia Popsicles

Makes 10 (3-to-4-ounce) popsicles

1 (14 ounce) can unsweetened organic coconut milk

3 tablespoons orange blossom honey, divided, or to taste, depending on the sweetness of the melon

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 1/2 heaping teaspoons finely grated lime zest, or to taste

3 teaspoons freshly squeezed lime juice, divided or to taste

3 1/2 cups ripe melon chunks, such as Sugar Queen, butterscotch, Ogen, or Ananas, seeds and rind removed



1. Whisk together the coconut milk, 1 1/2 tablespoons honey, chia seeds, lime zest and 1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice, in a medium bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator until the seeds have plumped, about 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

2. Place the melon chunks, the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons honey, and the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Adjust seasonings with additional honey and lime zest, if desired. Note: You should have approximately 2 3/4 cups melon puree.

3. Carefully spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons of the melon puree into the bottom of each popsicle mold. Gently tap each mold on the counter to level the puree. Freeze, without sticks, until the puree is set, about 15 minutes. Carefully spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the coconut mixture on top of the melon layer. Again, gently tap each mold on the counter to level the coconut milk mixture. Carefully spoon 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoons of the melon puree on top. Place the cover on top and insert the popsicle sticks into the center of each mold. Freeze until solid, at least 3 hours or up to overnight.

Note: It is unnecessary to freeze the coconut layer because it is thick enough to resist the weight of the melon puree. Depending on the sweetness of the melon, feel free to add more or less honey to taste.