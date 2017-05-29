VA Medical Center to hold open house to hear from veterans

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction is holding an open house next month to hear from veterans, family members and other beneficiaries of its services.

The VA Medical Center says it also welcomes feedback from veterans' service organizations, non-governmental groups, community partners and the public.

The VA says the town hall meeting is part of a national VA effort to improve communication with veterans.

The meeting takes place Friday, June 30, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the VA campus in research building 44, room 103.

