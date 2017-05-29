Vt. Supreme Court approves side judge reprimand

The Vermont Supreme Court has signed off on a decision to reprimand a former side judge over ethical violations.

The state's Judicial Conduct Board last month found that Paul Kane misused the finances of his uncle's wife who died in 2014. Kane claimed he took money from the estate to pay for taking care of her, but after the board investigated Kane's finances, it found he used the money to benefit himself and his late wife.

The Supreme Court last week signed off on the board's findings that Kane violated the Vermont Code of Judicial Conduct. Kane, who retired from the job earlier this year, will be prohibited from holding any Vermont judicial office in the future.