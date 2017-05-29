Quantcast

Vt. Supreme Court approves side judge reprimand - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. Supreme Court approves side judge reprimand

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The Vermont Supreme Court has signed off on a decision to reprimand a former side judge over ethical violations. 

The state's Judicial Conduct Board last month found that Paul Kane misused the finances of his uncle's wife who died in 2014. Kane claimed he took money from the estate to pay for taking care of her, but after the board investigated Kane's finances, it found he used the money to benefit himself and his late wife.

The Supreme Court last week signed off on the board's findings that Kane violated the Vermont Code of Judicial Conduct.  Kane, who retired from the job earlier this year, will be prohibited from holding any Vermont judicial office in the future.  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.