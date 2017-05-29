Police: Golf great Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

National Spelling Bee becoming easier to predict National Spelling Bee becoming easier to predict As the National Spelling Bee in the United States has become increasingly difficult, spellers are less likely to come out of nowhere to hoist the trophy. As the National Spelling Bee in the United States has become increasingly difficult, spellers are less likely to come out of nowhere to hoist the trophy.

Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week show over the Hudson River.

Relative 'devastated' after shooting kills 8 in Mississippi Vincent Mitchell is trying to make sense of how a family dispute in southern Mississippi led to a rampage that killed eight people, including a deputy.

Trump's immigration views cast shadow on Virginia race President Donald Trump's hardline position on immigration is casting a long shadow over Virginia's race for governor, with candidates in both parties adjusting their focus to more closely match or oppose the president.

Slain Virginia drug enforcement officer called "Superman" A Virginia State Police special agent killed by a convicted felon in a Richmond public housing complex was a father of three and former Marine who mentored disadvantaged kids and founded a youth wrestling club.

To many Americans, Memorial Day has lost its meaning While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.