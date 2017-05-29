Police: Golf great Tiger Woods arrested for DUI

A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmates
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summit
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people dead
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidency
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farming
