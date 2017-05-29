MiVT: Just for Fun Woodworking

The family that works together stays together, and their made in Vermont wood products are solid proof.

Peer through the window of this small trailer and you'll see Bob Walker working away.

"He's just always in the wood shed, which isn't a bad thing, he's having fun," said Zachary Walker, Bob's son.

A few years ago Walker suffered a bad fall at work and was very limited in what he could do. "Pretty depressing when you've worked all your life," Bob Walker said.

"He is the bravest man to me, so seeing him upset made me upset," said Emily Walker, Bob's daughter.

But that's when Bob's new hobby started to take shape. A friend gave Bob an old scroll saw. The next thing you know he and Zachary built a hutch for Emily. "Out of some scrap 2 x 4's, and that turned out like really awesome," Walker said.

Just for Fun Woodworking was created.

"I think it's pretty fun to do, especially because it's something that I can do with my dad and I'll always remember that, and be able to do that with my kid or something," Zachary said.

"I do it all on spare time. If I want to do it tonight, I do it. If I don't, then I go into the house and argue with the kids," Walker said.

Emily was wood working for a while, but now she's turned her attention to make jewelry. The family sells it alongside the wood products at various craft shows.

"If you go to a show and hear him tell stories about how he started and stuff, it makes me start smiling, because he's really happy with woodworking," Emily said.

Bob has donated some of his creations to folks in need, and every Christmas hosts a Santa's Village outside the family's Enosburg Falls home. "It makes me feel good and it teaches the kids that it's not just about the money," Walker said.

In a space fit for an elf's workshop, Walker continues his latest project. "It will look pretty cool when it's all done," he said.

When it comes to family involvement, Just for Fun Woodworking is a cut above the rest.