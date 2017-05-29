Meet the man behind iconic Memorial Day parade in Vergennes

Memorial Day is about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

This year we talked to the man behind the state's most iconic parade in his final performance.

Behind the stars and stripes, the sirens and the smiles are those who give their time and energy to make the holiday special.

In Vergennes, no man has done more for Memorial Day than Korean War Veteran Henry Broughton.

"This is my last year, period," said Henry Broughton.

The former master sergeant says he's just grateful for the chance to lead.

"When I first started, it was very small, very small, but then I got some politicians into it, and the thing grew, grew, grew," said Broughton.

More than half a century ago, the parade boasted just a handful of floats and barely covered a block.

Then Broughton took over.

This year, there are 84 entries. and just two years ago, it served as an unofficial presidential campaign kickoff for presumed long shot Senator Bernie Sanders.

"We have Henry to thank for that. He has put this together every year and consistently been there for everybody," said Rep. Diane Lanpher, D-Vergennes.

The holiday is meant for honoring those who fell fighting for their country.

But Monday, for those responsible for lining up all the details and floats, the day is Broughton's.

Sen. Sanders is seeking to have him honored by Congress and the state is set to take notice as well. They are honors befitting a man who did his best to stay in the background all these years.

"That is going to mean a great deal to Henry," said Lanpher.

As for next year...

"It may not be the same. There might be something different, but the parade will still go on," said Herb Drew, retired US Marines Corps.

Ralph Wenzel will assume command. Broughton plans on being here, just not in an official capacity.

"I'll probably be down here, but I won't be doing anything," said Broughton.

He'll just be soaking it all in and no amount of rain or time will be able rinse away his legacy.