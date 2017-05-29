Busy weekend at Vermont State Parks

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of the summer season and many people spent the weekend camping. In fact almost all of the state's campsites were full.

These campers are picking up and packing up after spending this holiday weekend in the woods.

"We have camped in Vermont State Parks for the last 40 years," said Tari Scott, Hardwick.

And she is not alone.

"We have 2,200 campsites and they are practically full this weekend so its been very busy," said Craig Whipple, Vermont State Parks director.

Last year Vermont State Parks saw almost a million visitors, the year before that, more than a million which was a record.

"We want them to have fun doing stuff with us that is the most important thing, being together as a family," said Chad Beinkerd, Waterbury Center.

Whipple says this year, some parks opened before the traditional Memorial Day start.

"Several of our campgrounds have been open for a few weeks and each year we open some of them a little earlier there is just, we are just trying to meet the demand," said Whipple.

There are 55 state parks in Vermont, 38 are campgrounds with a total of 2,200 campsites.

About 350 seasonal workers are hired to staff them.

"Every setting is different, we go to Little River we go to Groton State Park, Grand Isle State Park, you know where you are going to be and it's a great family place to be," said Scott.

And visitors spend money.

"By rough calculation if we see a million visits in a summer that translates to about $88 million of economic activity just by virtue of those visits," said Whipple.

One family just bought a new camper.

"It's our first time camping in this camper so we decided to stay close by and try everything out. It's been great, this is one of our favorite camp spots even though its just right in town," said Lydia Grondin, Waterbury Center.

And the state park system is constantly trying something new to keep campers happy.

One of the new features at Little River State Park is a three mile mountain bike trail. Whipple says its been really popular and he says there are plans in the works to expand it.

And Sandbar State Park in Milton is bringing in food trucks on the weekends to feed visitors.

So far camping reservations are about a percentage point ahead of last year so, Whipple says if the weather holds for the day activities on the weekends, the state park system could see another record breaking season.