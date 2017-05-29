Burlington police search for man wanted in assault investigation

The separate incidents included vandalism of memorial headstones, and a theft of a lawn tractor.
The separate incidents included vandalism of memorial headstones, and a theft of a lawn tractor.
Cookbook Author Tracey Medeiros whips up these easy-to-make frozen treats that are healthy and delicious.
Cookbook Author Tracey Medeiros whips up these easy-to-make frozen treats that are healthy and delicious.
New York college students can apply for the state's free tuition plan beginning June 7.
New York college students can apply for the state's free tuition plan beginning June 7.
The Vermont Supreme Court has signed off on a decision to reprimand a former side judge over ethical violations.
The Vermont Supreme Court has signed off on a decision to reprimand a former side judge over ethical violations.
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction is holding an open house next month to hear from veterans, family members and other beneficiaries of its services.
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction is holding an open house next month to hear from veterans, family members and other beneficiaries of its services.
New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire conservation officers report Robert Tremblay, of Swanton, Vermont, went into the woods in Pittsburg Saturday afternoon.
New Hampshire lawmakers face a key deadline this week as they move toward wrapping up the legislative session.
New Hampshire lawmakers face a key deadline this week as they move toward wrapping up the legislative session.
The popularity of a nude beach in Vermont is helping to drive state plans to develop the area to add parking spaces, boardwalks and flush toilets.
The popularity of a nude beach in Vermont is helping to drive state plans to develop the area to add parking spaces, boardwalks and flush toilets.