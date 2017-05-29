Quantcast

Burlington police search for man wanted in assault investigation

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington police are searching for a man in connection with an assault.

On May 21, police responded to a call of an unconscious man in front of the Flynn Theater and police say video surveillance captured a person of interest leaving the scene.

He's described as a slim white male about 6 feet tall in his early to mid-20s with light colored mid length curly hair. If you recognize him, contact Burlington Police. 

