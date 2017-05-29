Quantcast

Police investigate Clarendon vandalism

CLARENDON, Vt. -

Police want to know who's behind vandalism and a theft in Clarendon. 

The separate incidents included vandalism of memorial headstones, and a theft of a lawn tractor. Authorities say it sometime over night on Saturday.  

Anyone with information about suspicious activity on VT Route 7B during that same time frame should contact the state police. 

