American Legion posts look to uncertain future

Organizations like The American Legion and VFW are often the places to host community events for Memorial Day, but when the holiday's over, members say it can be a struggle to get veterans involved.

The American Legion Post 20 in Plattsburgh was packed with people of all ages on Monday who came out to mark Memorial Day.

"I think it is good and really good for younger people like me to get started in supporting the fallen soldiers," said Jaiden Scully, age 12.

Area officials, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), were there to take part in the Legion's annual ceremony. "Our district, New York's 21st district, has the highest number of veterans out of any other district in New York state, so to see the outpouring of support of community members and veterans going back to World War II is really humbling," Stefanik said.

Legion members say they often get a big turnout for events like this, but when it comes to every day membership, the numbers have been dropping. There used to be 500 members but that's now down to 400.

"A lot of people have got the concept that we're more of an old man's group sitting at the bar telling war stories, and we're trying to break away from that now," said Post 20's Joseph Patnode.

It's a challenge many Legions and VFW posts share as the veterans from earlier wars age and can't be as involved. Patnode says they're working to boost their community involvement and encourage younger veterans to join. "Every year we do an oratorical which is where we try to get the students speeches on the constitution--what it means to them. We give them an article of the constitution, and that's one of the programs that's kind of fallen away, and we're trying to revitalize that again," Patnode said.

Legion member Robert Scully brings his 12 year-old grandson with him to events and ceremonies and says the younger generation will keep the organization going. "They're coming around now, and it's a good thing. The Legion is very patriotic. They do a lot of work--a lot of good community things, but if we don't have backfill, we won't be around long," he said.

The Legion hopes that new members will keep helping veterans and the community in the future.