Hiking tips to keep you safe on the trails

The Green Mountain Club is reminding people to be safe as hiking season gets underway. The club says hiking is one of the Vermont's top summer tourism attractions with an estimated 200,000 people visiting the Long Trail every year. But they say people often forget these core rules:

Plan ahead and let someone know where you will be hiking.

Bring a warm extra layer as mountain tops are chilly year-round and Vermont's weather can quickly change.

Stay hydrated and bring food for long hikes.

Bring raingear; even an emergency poncho or garbage bag will help in a pinch.

Carry out what you carry in and help protect Vermont's special places.

"The biggest one is the right clothing. The weather is changing this time of year. In the shade, it might be 10° cooler than in the sun. On the summit, it's going to be windy. There might still be ice. Bringing layers is important including clothing that's not made of cotton because that will get you colder faster. Also, always let someone know where you're going so that they know if you've come back," said Ilana Copel, GMC's Field Supervisor.

