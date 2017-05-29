Farewell to Judy Simpson

It was a bittersweet day at Channel 3. Longtime reporter and anchor Judy Simpson is stepping away from the grind of daily news.

For 20 years, Judy's treated us all to her signature style of storytelling.

Judy just has a way of celebrating Vermont, its people and of course, its creatures.

Every Judy story has a dash of dry humor combined with a big dose of common sense, no bull, tell it like it is. Like this factoid she dug up covering farmers-ski-free-at-Jay-Peak-day:

"And after a day on the slopes the farmers are invited to enjoy the water park as well where I am told they sell more Budweiser beer on this one day than any other day of the year," said Judy.

Many viewers still feel like Judy's part of the family because of the decade she spent with Gary.

Her warmth and wit helped to get us off to a good start each day.

Ten years as Morning Anchor means a lot of early wake up calls.

Judy's been with WCAX for 20 years, but before that Judy led the news team at WVNY - channel 22.

She's a Vermont journalist, a friend, a wife and a mom.

We're sure going to miss you Judy!