DEC expands partnership with Paul Smith's College

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is expanding its partnership with Paul Smith College's in the fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species in the Adirondack Mountains.

The so-called Adirondack Watershed Institute Stewardship Program will place 53 boat stewards and decontamination operators at 28 sites throughout the Adirondacks.

The stewards will be hired and trained by the college. They'll be on the lookout for invasive species, such as zebra mussels and Eurasian water milfoil, and will educate boaters on the signs of possible invasive threats that can latch onto watercraft and trailers.

The program runs through Labor Day and will cost $1.4 million. It's funded through the state's Environmental Protection Fund.

Economists estimate that invasive species cost the United States more than $120 billion in damages annually.

