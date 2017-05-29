Soldier's wartime memories reveal meaning of Memorial Day

Memorial Day remembrances across the region Monday paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It's an especially moving day for friends and family of those fallen military members, and their comrades who fought alongside them.

"Anyone who puts on a uniform and picks up a weapon to protect our rights and freedoms deserves to be honored this day," said National Guard Staff Sgt. Eric Morrill.

A battle in Iraq left Morrill with shrapnel in his leg. But it's the invisible wounds that are harder to heal. "Mentally I still fight with it daily. Sometimes are worse than others. The nightmares are still there," he said.

Morrill lost several comrades in battle. Two friends in a blast that set their military vehicle on fire. He heard it happening over the radio. "They were in a Bradley that burned up. The helplessness, was probably the worst feeling," Morrill said.

Another he witnessed. Specialist Christopher Merchant of Hardwick was killed when a grenade hit his Humvee in 2006. The 32-year-old was a husband and father of four. "I did everything I could do. We did everything thing we could do," Morrill said.

Morrill says these are the war stories -- the war heroes who should never be forgotten. "The memories are always there. That memory will always be part on my Memorial Day. But today is a celebration of what they did. A celebration of what everybody does when they put that uniform on," he said.