Scott ready to return to the race track after crash

At the 55th Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road Sunday, Governor Phil Scott (R-Vermont) had only a couple of laps to go when the race took a wrong turn. "I had a right front go, hit the wall, then over the bank," Scott said.

Scott went from second place to out of the race in a matter of seconds. He got out uninjured moments later. "Very safe in the cars. They have a five-point harness system. Fire suits on, helmets, and the cars are built very well, so I feel very secure in the cars," Scott said.

Scott is the nation's first sitting governor to drive a stock car. A hobby that many of the people who voted him into office admire. "We have seen the governor race for years. We have seen him crash before. We have seen him get in fender benders. Now he's the governor, it seems like it's a big deal but it is something that Phil has always done," said TJ Michaels of Barre. "Some governors play basketball, and our governor races, and you know what, everybody needs an outlet and a break."

But others are not so understanding. Comments on the WCAX Facebook page about the crash turned political, referencing Scott's recent veto of a marijuana legalization bill.

"We have a test to tell if he was impaired? The idea of him out on that track was dangerous and should've been vetoed."

"I think car racing should be made illegal. At least until we can better assess the risk to our youth and on the roads."

"Hmmm. Interesting. And he's concerned about the safety of S.22??"

But Scott doesn't consider himself a typical politician. "I've raced cars for almost three decades. I think people will understand when you continue to be down to earth, you continue to relate to others, and I will continue to be myself," he said.

Which means he will likely be back on the track in his 14 car soon.

