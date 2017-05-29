Scott makes Memorial Day speech at Barre Auditorium

Barre's Memorial Day parade was moved indoors because of the rain.

Bands, honor guards, veterans and local residents filled the Barre Auditorium Monday morning for the ceremony.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, was also there and told the audience that there is no greater honor than dying for your country.

In Burlington, taps rang out in Battery Park at the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, asked the crowd to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.