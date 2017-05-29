Quantcast

Scott makes Memorial Day speech at Barre Auditorium

BARRE, Vt. -

Barre's Memorial Day parade was moved indoors because of the rain.

Bands, honor guards, veterans and local residents filled the Barre Auditorium Monday morning for the ceremony.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, was also there and told the audience that there is no greater honor than dying for your country.

In Burlington, taps rang out in Battery Park at the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, asked the crowd to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

