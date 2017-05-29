On this Memorial Day, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she remains committed to helping veterans.

At a ceremony at the Plattsburgh American Legion she talked about legislation she sponsored called the "Housing Our Heroes Act." She says it would create a 3-year pilot program to provide grants to buy and fix up houses for homeless vets.

"We have some amazing local organizations that are trying to meet the needs and help veterans work through challenges that they face specific to this region, so I think making sure that we have funding available and a process for organizations to apply for that funding is a step in the right direction," said Stefanik.

Stefanik says veteran service organizations, like the American Legion or other non-governmental organizations could apply for the grants.

The bill aims to revitalize communities faced with blighted properties and give veterans a place to stay.