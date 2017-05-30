Money stolen from ATM on Burlington's waterfront

Burlington Police are looking for a burglar who broke into the Waterfront Park Information Center and stole money from the ATM.

"Traditionally those machines have about $18,000 in them," said Jane O'Neil, who works at the information booth. "What was actually in the machine, we weren't told exactly, but that was the ballpark figure we were given that traditionally was in the machines."

O'Neil said all the cash was gone Monday morning. Burlington Parks and Recreation manages the restrooms in the same building as the center. O'Neil said workers found the damage when they went to open the facilities at around 7a.m.

"The police did fingerprinting and had the entire site cordoned off so that they could gather as much information as possible," said O'Neil.

O'Neil told WCAX someone pried their way into the bathroom door. She said once they were inside, they bashed through a wall to get into the information booth. O'Neil said officials believe the thief used a metal grinder to access the cash.

"I thought those things would be impossible to break into. Evidently not," said Scott Bevins of Bolton.

The crime happened just hours after the area was filled with thousands of people for the Vermont City Marathon.

"I'm pretty shocked and in dismay that that would happen right here in our city streets, where things are happening all the time." said Bridget King of Burlington. "Great events like that bring people together and then absurd things like that happen."

"It's a little disappointing. We're here to show people the best part of Burlington and it's sad that someone felt the need to put a little tarnished look into that," said O'Neil.

Burlington Police are offering a $500 cash reward for any information that can lead to an arrest.