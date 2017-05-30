Quantcast

Teen accused of knife and pipe attack in Westford

WESTFORD, Vt. -

A teenager is accused of stabbing a man with a knife and then attacking him with a pipe.

State police say 19-year-old William Colburn went after a 62-year-old man in Westford Sunday.

Authorities say Colburn fled the scene on Old Stage Road after assaulting the estranged family friend.

He was found in the woods nearby and arrested. He's due in court Tuesday.

