3 of 4 bears in college neighborhood caught, released north

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Three juvenile bears initially targeted to be euthanized after roaming neighborhoods for food near Dartmouth College have been captured and released in northern New Hampshire.

The search is still on for their mother.

Andrew Timmins, the state's bear project leader, tells the Valley News one of the yearlings was captured on Saturday and the others were trapped Sunday. The culvert-style traps were set near dumpsters. They were released Monday and were tagged to aid in future tracking.

Last week, Timmins said the bears needed to be euthanized because they are no longer afraid of humans. Two of the young bears got into a Hanover home this month.

There was public outcry and a petition circulated opposing the decision to euthanize. Gov. Chris Sununu had asked that the bears not be killed.

