Police issue annoyed press release after pot arrest

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police department has issued a public service announcement after a man was arrested with marijuana in his car.

Hampstead police said in a press release on Monday, "as a public service announcement - it is illegal to possess recreational marijuana in New Hampshire, even if you only 'smoke it in Massachusetts.'"

WMUR-TV reports the announcement came after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor who was pulled over for using his cellphone while driving.

Police say they arrested Taylor after they saw he had a bag of marijuana in a cup holder.

Taylor has been charged with possession of a controlled drug, transporting a controlled drug in a motor vehicle and use of an electronic mobile device.

