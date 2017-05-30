Police hold forum on opioid crisis in Windsor County

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) - Police are holding a public forum on what they describe as the opioid crisis in Windsor County.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School in Springfield from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say it will give the public a chance to hear from the Springfield police chief, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, and representatives from the Vermont Intelligence Center on the crisis in Vermont, how it impacts communities, and what Vermont law enforcement is doing to address it. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions.

