Officials seek compromise on uses of a Vermont pond

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - State and local officials are trying to find a compromise over drinking water and recreational uses of a pond in central Vermont.

The city of Montpelier gets its drinking water from Berlin Pond. Fishing, swimming and kayaking have been banned until the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the state has control over how the pond is used.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Montpelier voters want control of the pond returned back to the city but the charter change must be approved by the Legislature. The city manager says Montpelier's water treatment plant isn't made to filter out certain parasites that might be introduced by people using the pond.

Lawmakers have asked Montpelier and the towns around the pond to work with the state to find a solution

