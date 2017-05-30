Quantcast

Police: 2 men charged after Highgate shooting

HIGHGATE, Vt. -

There are charges for two men after a shooting in Highgate this weekend.

Police responded to Lampkin Street Sunday night. They say the homeowner, Christopher Akers, shot Joshua Many in the leg with a shotgun.

They say Akers claimed Many had assaulted him. Many was taken to the hospital and later released.

Both face aggravated assault charges and will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

