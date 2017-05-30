Quantcast

Police: Essex Jct. woman caught stealing plants in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington Police say they caught a woman who was pilfering plants.

They say someone spotted Morningstar Porta in the act and took pictures.

Police say they were able to confirm that the Essex Junction woman had taken flowers, basil plants and potted plants from homes in the Isham and Hickok neighborhoods on Friday.

The 37-year-old will be in court next month to face charges.

We asked Burlington Police if this was connected to the string of plant thefts in Burlington last summer and were told that there is no clear connection between them.

