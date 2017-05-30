Sanders urges Brooklyn College grads to stand up, fight back

NEW YORK (AP) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has urged graduating college students in New York to stand up and fight back if they don't like the state of current events.

Sanders said at Brooklyn College's commencement on Tuesday that doing so is the "only rational choice."

He said the graduates don't have "the moral right" to turn their backs on "saving this planet and saving future generations."

The former Democratic presidential candidate hails from Brooklyn and attended the college for a year.

He called out the Republican leadership in Congress for wanting to cut social programs while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest.

Sanders urged graduates to stand together and not let demagogues divide the country - and to think big.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.