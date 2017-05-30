Tuesday's H.S. playoff scores and postponements

High school playoff scores and postponements for Tuesday, May 30th
GIRLS TENNIS
#14 Stowe 0 #3 S. Burlington 7 F
D-1 Playdowns
#15 Mt. Mansfield 0 #2 Mt. Anthony 7 F
D-1 Playdowns
#11 St. Johnsbury #6 Burlington Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 3:00pm
#13 Middlebury 3 #4 Spaulding 4 F
D-1 Playdowns
#16 Rice #1 CVU Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 3:00pm
#10 Essex 4 #7 Colchester 3 F
D-1 Playdowns
#12 Brattleboro 0 #5 BFA-St. Albans 7 F
D-1 Playdowns
#9 N. Country 2 #8 Rutland 5 F
D-1 Playdowns
BOYS TENNIS
#21 Rice 0 #12 U-32 1 Forfeit
D-1 Play-in
#7 Harwood #10 Burlington Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 11:00am
#20 N. Country 0 #13 Woodstock 1 Forfeit
D-1 Play-in
SOFTBALL
#11 Rutland #6 S. Burlington Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#12 U-32 #5 Middlebury Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#13 St. Johnsbury 3 #4 Essex 18 F
D-1 Playdowns
#14 Mt. Mansfield 1 #3 Colchester 10 F
D-1 Playdowns
#9 BFA-St. Albans 15 #8 Brattleboro 10 F
D-1 Playdowns
#10 CVU #7 N. Country Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#15 Spaulding #2 Mt. Anthony Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#11 Hartford #6 Otter Valley Ppd.
D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#10 Lake Region 12 #7 Woodstock 7 F
D-2 Playdowns
#13 Vergennes 1 #4 Fair Haven 10 F
D-2 Playdowns
#14 Milton 3 #3 Lyndon 9 F
D-2 Playdowns
#15 Bellows Falls 3 #2 Randolph 4 F
D-2 Playdowns
#9 Poultney #8 Northfield 4:30pm
D-3 Playdowns
#11 Williamstown #6 Richford Ppd.
D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#10 Windsor 33 #7 Thetford 16 F
D-3 Playdowns
BASEBALL
#10 Vergennes 3 #7 Lake Region 4 F
D-2 Playdowns
#11 Twinfield #6 Arlington 4:30pm
D-4 Playdowns
#13 Northfield #4 Green Mt. Ppd.
D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#15 Springfield 2 #2 BFA-Fairfax 4 F
D-2 Playdowns
#11 S. Burlington #6 Burlington Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#10 Rutland 2 #7 St. Johnsbury 0 F
D-1 Playdowns
#10 Proctor 0 #7 Blue Mt. 4 F
D-4 Playdowns
#16 N. Country 0 #1 Essex 13 F
D-1 Playdowns
#11 Woodstock 0 #6 Bellows Falls 3 Susp.
D-2 Playdowns - Suspended in 3rd Inn.
#13 Harwood #4 U-32 4:30pm
D-2 Playdowns
#9 Missisquoi #8 Fair Haven Ppd.
D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#12 Brattleboro #5 Mt. Mansfield Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm
#14 Milton #3 Otter Valley Ppd.
D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#16 Mill River #1 Lamoille Ppd.
D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#13 Rice #7 Hartford Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 6:00pm
#12 Williamstown #5 Peoples Ppd.
D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#12 Lyndon #5 Mt. Abraham Ppd.
D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#14 Mt. Anthony #3 CVU Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#9 Whitchester #8 Chelsea 4:30pm
D-4 Playdowns
#15 Spaulding #2 Burr & Burton Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
#9 Colchester #8 BFA-St. Albans Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm
#15 Richford #2 Windsor Ppd.
D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm
GIRLS LACROSSE
#9 Woodstock #8 Hartford Susp.
D-2 Playdowns
#12 Burlington 6 #5 BFA-St. Albans 15 F
D-1 Playdowns
#11 Essex 8 #6 CVU 16 F
D-1 Playdowns
#9 Brattleboro 8 #8 Mt. Mansfield 12 F
D-1 Playdowns
#10 Stratton 8 #7 Lamoille 18 F
D-2 Playdowns
#10 Burr & Burton 18 #7 Rutland 19 F
D-1 Playdowns
BOYS LACROSSE
#9 Rutland #8 Mt. Anthony Ppd.
D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm
#5 Otter Valley #4 Mt. Abraham Ppd.
D-3 Quarterfinals - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm
#10 Essex 2 #7 Middlebury 12 F
D-1 Playdowns
#10 Spaulding 5 #7 St. Johnsbury 4 F
D-2 Playdowns
#11 Colchester 3 #6 Woodstock 16 F
D-1 Playdowns
