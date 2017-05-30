Tuesday's H.S. playoff scores and postponements

High school playoff scores and postponements for Tuesday, May 30th

GIRLS TENNIS

#14 Stowe 0 #3 S. Burlington 7 F

D-1 Playdowns

#15 Mt. Mansfield 0 #2 Mt. Anthony 7 F

D-1 Playdowns

#11 St. Johnsbury #6 Burlington Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 3:00pm

#13 Middlebury 3 #4 Spaulding 4 F

D-1 Playdowns

#16 Rice #1 CVU Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 3:00pm

#10 Essex 4 #7 Colchester 3 F

D-1 Playdowns

#12 Brattleboro 0 #5 BFA-St. Albans 7 F

D-1 Playdowns

#9 N. Country 2 #8 Rutland 5 F

D-1 Playdowns

BOYS TENNIS

#21 Rice 0 #12 U-32 1 Forfeit

D-1 Play-in

#7 Harwood #10 Burlington Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 11:00am

#20 N. Country 0 #13 Woodstock 1 Forfeit

D-1 Play-in

SOFTBALL

#11 Rutland #6 S. Burlington Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#12 U-32 #5 Middlebury Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#13 St. Johnsbury 3 #4 Essex 18 F

D-1 Playdowns

#14 Mt. Mansfield 1 #3 Colchester 10 F

D-1 Playdowns

#9 BFA-St. Albans 15 #8 Brattleboro 10 F

D-1 Playdowns

#10 CVU #7 N. Country Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#15 Spaulding #2 Mt. Anthony Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#11 Hartford #6 Otter Valley Ppd.

D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#10 Lake Region 12 #7 Woodstock 7 F

D-2 Playdowns

#13 Vergennes 1 #4 Fair Haven 10 F

D-2 Playdowns

#14 Milton 3 #3 Lyndon 9 F

D-2 Playdowns

#15 Bellows Falls 3 #2 Randolph 4 F

D-2 Playdowns

#9 Poultney #8 Northfield 4:30pm

D-3 Playdowns

#11 Williamstown #6 Richford Ppd.

D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#10 Windsor 33 #7 Thetford 16 F

D-3 Playdowns

BASEBALL

#10 Vergennes 3 #7 Lake Region 4 F

D-2 Playdowns

#11 Twinfield #6 Arlington 4:30pm

D-4 Playdowns

#13 Northfield #4 Green Mt. Ppd.

D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#15 Springfield 2 #2 BFA-Fairfax 4 F

D-2 Playdowns

#11 S. Burlington #6 Burlington Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#10 Rutland 2 #7 St. Johnsbury 0 F

D-1 Playdowns

#10 Proctor 0 #7 Blue Mt. 4 F

D-4 Playdowns

#16 N. Country 0 #1 Essex 13 F

D-1 Playdowns

#11 Woodstock 0 #6 Bellows Falls 3 Susp.

D-2 Playdowns - Suspended in 3rd Inn.

#13 Harwood #4 U-32 4:30pm

D-2 Playdowns

#9 Missisquoi #8 Fair Haven Ppd.

D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#12 Brattleboro #5 Mt. Mansfield Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm

#14 Milton #3 Otter Valley Ppd.

D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#16 Mill River #1 Lamoille Ppd.

D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#13 Rice #7 Hartford Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 6:00pm

#12 Williamstown #5 Peoples Ppd.

D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#12 Lyndon #5 Mt. Abraham Ppd.

D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#14 Mt. Anthony #3 CVU Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#9 Whitchester #8 Chelsea 4:30pm

D-4 Playdowns

#15 Spaulding #2 Burr & Burton Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

#9 Colchester #8 BFA-St. Albans Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm

#15 Richford #2 Windsor Ppd.

D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm

GIRLS LACROSSE

#9 Woodstock #8 Hartford Susp.

D-2 Playdowns

#12 Burlington 6 #5 BFA-St. Albans 15 F

D-1 Playdowns

#11 Essex 8 #6 CVU 16 F

D-1 Playdowns

#9 Brattleboro 8 #8 Mt. Mansfield 12 F

D-1 Playdowns

#10 Stratton 8 #7 Lamoille 18 F

D-2 Playdowns

#10 Burr & Burton 18 #7 Rutland 19 F

D-1 Playdowns

BOYS LACROSSE

#9 Rutland #8 Mt. Anthony Ppd.

D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm

#5 Otter Valley #4 Mt. Abraham Ppd.

D-3 Quarterfinals - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm

#10 Essex 2 #7 Middlebury 12 F

D-1 Playdowns

#10 Spaulding 5 #7 St. Johnsbury 4 F

D-2 Playdowns

#11 Colchester 3 #6 Woodstock 16 F

D-1 Playdowns

