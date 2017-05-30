Quantcast

Tuesday's H.S. playoff scores and postponements

High school playoff scores and postponements for Tuesday, May 30th

  GIRLS TENNIS

 #14 Stowe 0 #3 S. Burlington 7 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #15 Mt. Mansfield 0 #2 Mt. Anthony 7 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #11 St. Johnsbury  #6 Burlington  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 3:00pm 

 #13 Middlebury 3 #4 Spaulding 4 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #16 Rice  #1 CVU  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 3:00pm 

 #10 Essex 4 #7 Colchester 3 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #12 Brattleboro 0 #5 BFA-St. Albans 7 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #9 N. Country 2 #8 Rutland 5 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

   BOYS TENNIS

 #21 Rice 0 #12 U-32 1 Forfeit  
 D-1 Play-in 

 #7 Harwood  #10 Burlington  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Thurs. @ 11:00am 

 #20 N. Country 0 #13 Woodstock 1 Forfeit  
 D-1 Play-in 

   SOFTBALL

 #11 Rutland  #6 S. Burlington  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #12 U-32  #5 Middlebury  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm  

#13 St. Johnsbury 3 #4 Essex 18 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #14 Mt. Mansfield 1 #3 Colchester 10 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #9 BFA-St. Albans 15 #8 Brattleboro 10 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #10 CVU  #7 N. Country  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #15 Spaulding  #2 Mt. Anthony  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #11 Hartford  #6 Otter Valley  Ppd.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #10 Lake Region 12 #7 Woodstock 7 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #13 Vergennes 1 #4 Fair Haven 10 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #14 Milton 3 #3 Lyndon 9 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #15 Bellows Falls 3 #2 Randolph 4 F  
 D-2 Playdowns

 #9 Poultney  #8 Northfield  4:30pm  
 D-3 Playdowns 

 #11 Williamstown  #6 Richford  Ppd.  
 D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

  #10 Windsor 33 #7 Thetford 16 F  
 D-3 Playdowns 

 

 BASEBALL

 #10 Vergennes 3 #7 Lake Region 4 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #11 Twinfield  #6 Arlington  4:30pm  
 D-4 Playdowns 

 #13 Northfield  #4 Green Mt.  Ppd.  
 D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #15 Springfield 2 #2 BFA-Fairfax 4 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #11 S. Burlington  #6 Burlington  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #10 Rutland 2 #7 St. Johnsbury 0 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #10 Proctor 0 #7 Blue Mt. 4 F  
 D-4 Playdowns 

 #16 N. Country 0 #1 Essex 13 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #11 Woodstock 0 #6 Bellows Falls 3 Susp.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Suspended in 3rd Inn. 

 #13 Harwood  #4 U-32  4:30pm  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #9 Missisquoi  #8 Fair Haven  Ppd.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #12 Brattleboro  #5 Mt. Mansfield  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm 

 #14 Milton  #3 Otter Valley  Ppd.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #16 Mill River  #1 Lamoille  Ppd.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #13 Rice  #7 Hartford  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 6:00pm 

 #12 Williamstown  #5 Peoples  Ppd.  
 D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #12 Lyndon  #5 Mt. Abraham  Ppd.  
 D-2 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #14 Mt. Anthony  #3 CVU  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #9 Whitchester  #8 Chelsea  4:30pm  
 D-4 Playdowns 

 #15 Spaulding  #2 Burr & Burton  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

 #9 Colchester  #8 BFA-St. Albans  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm 

 #15 Richford  #2 Windsor  Ppd.  
 D-3 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:30pm 

   GIRLS LACROSSE

 #9 Woodstock  #8 Hartford  Susp.  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #12 Burlington 6 #5 BFA-St. Albans 15 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #11 Essex 8 #6 CVU 16 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #9 Brattleboro 8 #8 Mt. Mansfield 12 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #10 Stratton 8 #7 Lamoille 18 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #10 Burr & Burton 18 #7 Rutland 19 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

  BOYS LACROSSE

 #9 Rutland  #8 Mt. Anthony  Ppd.  
 D-1 Playdowns - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm 

 #5 Otter Valley  #4 Mt. Abraham  Ppd.  
 D-3 Quarterfinals - Moved to Wed. @ 4:00pm 

 #10 Essex 2 #7 Middlebury 12 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 

 #10 Spaulding 5 #7 St. Johnsbury 4 F  
 D-2 Playdowns 

 #11 Colchester 3 #6 Woodstock 16 F  
 D-1 Playdowns 
 

