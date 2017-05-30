Tuesday's playoff postponements

Here is a list of playoff games that have been postponed for Tuesday, 5/30, courtesy VPA:

D3 Baseball - Peoples Academy Vs. Williamstown - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D2 Softball - Hartford Vs. Otter Valley - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D3 Baseball - Peoples Academy Vs. Leland & Gray - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D1 Girls Tennis - Burlington Vs. St. Johnsbury - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Thursday 6/1 3:00 @ Leddy

D1 Baseball - CVU Vs. Mt. Anthony - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

Boys Tennis - Rice Vs. U32 - Rice has withdrawn from the tournament so U32 now has a Bye.

D2 Baseball - Mount Abraham Vs. Lyndon - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D3 Boys LAX - Mount Abraham Vs. Otter Valley - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:00

D1 Softball - Mt. Anthony Vs. Spaulding - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D1 Softball - CVU Vs. North Country - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D1 Softball - Middlebury Vs. U32 - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D1 Girls Tennis - CVU Vs. Rice - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 3:00

Boys Tennis - Burlington Vs. Harwood - Game has been rescheduled for Thursday 6/1 11:00 AM

D1 Baseball - Burr & Burton Vs. Spaulding - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D1 Baseball - Burlington Vs. South Burlington - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Thursday 6/1 4:30

D2 Baseball - Missisquoi Vs. Fair Haven - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30

D2 Baseball - Lamoille Vs. Mill River - Postponed from Tuesday 5/30 to Wednesday 5/31 4:30