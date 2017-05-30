What parks in Burlington are smoke-free?

There are fewer places smokers can light up in the Queen City.

This year the City Council passed an ordinance banning tobacco products and substitutes from city parks.

There will be five parks that are exceptions to the rule: Oakledge, Waterfront, Battery, North Beach and Leddy. These parks will have designated smoking areas determined by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Tara Holaday, the school district prevention coordinator with the Burlington Schools, talked with us about the changes.

There's a Smoke-Free Parks Celebration this Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. in Roosevelt Park.