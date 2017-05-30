Conference at Dartmouth College explores role of science in opioid crisis

"Harnessing the power of science to break the cycle." That was the name of a panel discussion at Dartmouth College Tuesday focusing on the opioid epidemic plaguing the country.

New Hampshire has the second highest rate of opioid overdoses in the country. That alarming statistic was highlighted at Dartmouth College by a panel of speakers who are tasked with tackling the problem.

"Since 2010 the number of overdoes has skyrocketed," said Nora Volkow, National Institute on Drug Abuse director.

Volkow is known worldwide for her work demonstrating that addiction is a disease.

In 2015, opioids, including prescriptions, heroin and fentanyl, killed 33,000 people in the United States.

It's a number Volkow pointed out at Dartmouth's panel discussion. She says the country needs a scientific approach to solving the problem.

That includes better use and development of drugs like methadone, buprenorphine, improve support services in the community for those who struggle with addiction and stop overprescribing for pain management.

But the proposed cure has a large cost. Volkow estimates $300 million over the next three years. And it comes as New Hampshire's congressional delegation speaks out against proposed cuts by the Trump Administration.

"We cannot get this job done without Medicaid expansion. I'm concerned about the proposed cut to the office of the National Drug Control Policy. I'm concerned about cuts for mental health and behavioral health services," said Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Kuster helped form a bipartisan group in Washington focused on the epidemic which is having lasting impacts.

"Like a significant rate of newborn children that are doing born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The fact that we are seeing a significant increase of young people getting infected with Hepatitis C as they inject these drugs. So, this is a crisis. We have never see anything as serious as this one," said Volkow.

As for fentanyl overdoses New Hampshire ranks first. And while the experts say most have been in the southern area of the state, they say no communities are immune to the crisis, including college campuses like Dartmouth.