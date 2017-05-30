Vt. man accused of sexually assaulting minor faces new charges

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor is in trouble again for trying to contact his alleged victim.

Kurt Carpentino was arrested last month for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in New Hampshire and then bringing her to Vermont to assault her.

Now police have arrested Carpentino for attempting to contact the victim and persuade her to change her initial statement about the incident.

Carpentino is charged with obstruction of justice and violating the conditions of his release and it currently being held without bail.

