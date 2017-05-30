Quantcast

Police investigate over 100 tires dumped on Rochester road

ROCHESTER, Vt. -

Hundreds of tires now litter a residential road in Rochester.

State Police were informed of the tires on Mount Cushman Road Friday.

We spoke with a resident who saw a white box truck with red lettering speeding down the road around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

About 200 tires cover the dirt road.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

