South Burlington student accused of murder threats released

The South Burlington high school student accused of making a kill list is back in front of a judge in trouble again. Prosecutors say Josiah Leach violated his conditions of release by using the internet and obstructed justice by framing a former friend.

Prosecutors wanted to keep 18-year-old Josiah Leach behind bars arguing he can't seem to follow court conditions. But instead, a federal judge said he was giving him one last chance and let him go home on more strict conditions.

He now is banned from using any electronic device that can access the internet. He had a similar restriction before that pended an approved computer use plan, but prosecutors say despite never getting that OK, he went on to Facebook and access an old account that belonged to a former friend. He allegedly posed as that friend and claimed blame for making the threats. Prosecutors say while under those internet restrictions, he also used Snapchat taking "selfies" that may have included showing himself smoking marijuana.

He has been in jail over the long three day weekend for his latest alleged violation and offense. The judge asked his attorney: What would it take to keep him off the computer stating that if he violates the conditions again, he'll be heading back to jail.

