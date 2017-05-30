North Country officials brainstorm ways to share services, cut costs

Municipalities across Clinton County are looking to cut costs and combine their government services.

It's part of a state mandated plan to try and lower property taxes for residents. Each county is getting together with the towns, villages and cities in the area to discuss ways they can combine services like water, tax collection or law enforcement.

When Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, visited Plattsburgh this January, he challenged North Country officials to get together and create an action plan to save residents tax dollars.

"Put all the towns together and have a real conversation on how to make money. That's what we have to do and that's what this will make us do. We make a difference in property tax, we're going to make a real difference in this state," said Cuomo.

The governor's initiative was later signed into law requiring counties to meet with the municipalities within their boundaries to brainstorm ways they could share services and cut costs. Clinton County met with area leaders for the first time this month to begin the process.

"It could be a village to village shared service. It could be a town to village shared service. It could be a city to town shared service, or the one that everybody thinks about is a service that maybe the county could provide," said Michael Zurlo, Clinton County administrator.

Zurlo says many services are already shared by towns, villages, or the county, but he thinks it's a good idea to take a look at other things that could be split. He says one suggestion included combining the Rouses Point village police with the sheriff's department.

"Centralized assessing, tax collection, code enforcement, dog control, snow and ice agreements, law enforcement consolidation," said Zurlo.

Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, says he thinks the city could share its sewage treatment plant facilities and water.

"We've got a surface water west of town in a few dams that could supply three times the need of the city, could supply the city and the town, Peru and Beekmantown, and still have plenty of water left over, so why don't we look at combining some of those assets as well." said Read.

Though not all of these collaborations would save taxpayers money, Read says some ideas, such as sharing departments with the county could.

"This is a little bit of a passion of mine as an economist, so there's better ways to do things. Let's not worry about artificial boundaries or lines on maps. Let's just sit down and figure out how to do things together," said Read.

The panel, which consists of municipal groups across the county, must submit their plans to the county legislature for review by August, but the state gets the final say on the plans in September.

The state has also agreed to match whatever savings these plans bring. So if the state approves a town and villages plan to save $10,000, the state would give $10,000 to the panel to use.