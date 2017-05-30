Quantcast

New numbers on marijuana citations in Vermont - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New numbers on marijuana citations in Vermont

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There are new numbers on marijuana citations in Vermont and how many Vermonters got in trouble for pot possession.

The numbers come from the state judiciary. There are 1,504 complaints filed, 1,200 were were adults over the age of 21 and 764 are fully or partially paid.

$279,900 ordered paid by the courts.

$147,443 has been paid so far.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.