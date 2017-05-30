Former Vt. teacher accused of inappropriate conduct in court

There are new details about a former teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with a student.

It was a long day of arraignments at the Franklin County courthouse that included 47-year-old Darren Haynes, a former teacher at Missisquoi Valley Union.

Authorities say the former algebra teacher was arrested on Friday at BFA-Fairfax. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual exploitation online. It all allegedly started in March of 2016 at MVU, where he previously taught. A 15-year-old female student told investigators she stayed after school for an algebra test when allegedly the inappropriate behavior began. It continued for several months. Haynes opted not to renew his contract at MVU and then got a job at BFA-Fairfax, where the behavior continued on social media with the girl.

Reporter Alexei Rubenstein: Were there ever questions about his background? Did the schools go through all the right hoops?

Franklin County Prosecutor Jim Hughes: I don't know that. When law enforcement became involved there were some background checks and of course criminal record checks but I don't believe Mr. Haynes shows a criminal record.

Officials say there was no indication of sexual assault, but many instances of inappropriate touching and other sexual innuendo the girl told investigators about.

Haynes pleaded not guilty and was released with numerous conditions, including not contacting the victim, or other young women, not to be near schools and avoid social media. He also no longer works at BFA-Fairfax.