New Vt. law bars employers from asking for access to social media accounts

New restrictions are coming for employers dead set on breaking through your online privacy settings.

Keeping your personal accounts on lockdown doesn't help if your employer requires you to open your digital defenses.

That happens in Vermont, but not for much longer.

For now, employers or potential employers, can require you to reveal all your digital secrets on Facebook, Twitter, or other social media accounts in order to get or keep a job.

"It's a little creepy," said Rep. Matt Hill, D-Wolcott.

Thanks to a proposal from Hill you'll get a new privacy protection from the state this January.

The new law will bar employers from:

Demanding log-in info

Forcing you to give them a guided tour of your accounts

Require you to open up privacy settings

Insisting on a "friend request

We didn't know how many Vermonters face this digital dilemma, but we heard several personal stories shortly after turning to you on social media.

"The manager comes over to me, hands me my phone and says 'unlock it,'" said Cheyenne Barnaby-Baker.

Barnaby-Baker told us she didn't think twice before turning over her phone a couple of years ago.

Her employer didn't want her to use her phone, but she wanted to prove she needed it to address a crisis with her young son.

"So I really need to lose my job over something stupid like this or should I just show him it, and I ended up just showing him it," said Barnaby-Baker.

She lost the job a week later anyway after her employer cited spending time on the phone.

That's not protected under the new law, but Barnaby-Baker could not have been forced to turn it over.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Sumner walked away from a job offer when they asked her to turn over her info and didn't think twice about it.

"To me work and play is different, what I do outside of work should have no bearing on me getting a job," said Sumner.

Hill's bill does make an exception for law enforcement hires and if employees are sharing proprietary info.

And there's a twist...

"Not only is this going to help employees, it will be keeping employers out of trouble," said Hill.

Hill says it will keep employers out of trouble because they won't stumble upon details that are legally protected.

For example, an employer could demand access to texts or email and if they then come across confidential medical details they could be in trouble with the federal government or open to lawsuit.