Ludlow residents say 'no' to school merger

Ludlow residents say "no" to merger by a vote of 527 to 245.

It was a high school in southern Vermont that was on the chopping block.

"We've been here since 11:30," said Madison Dean, Black River HIgh School student.

The cold, rainy weather didn't stop Dean and other Black River High School students from showing the community their stance on the school merger.

"Fighting for our school to keep it open, we don't want it to close," said Dean.

Tuesday, Ludlow and Mount Holly residents will decide whether to close down the town's high school.

Enrollment at the school has been declining steadily for the last decade, last year it dropped by 8 percent.

Officials say they don't have adequate funding to operate the school and could potentially face penalties from the state under Act 46 for ot having enough students.

"We send a lot of money to state of Vermont. All we need is enough to run our school, not try to close the doors on us and ship us off somewhere else. That isn't the answer," said Deborah Tucker, Ludlow.

"It's hard. No matter what happens, nobody is going to win," said Marty Harrison, Ludlow.

Harrison says closing the school isn't ideal, but keeping it open could mean more closings in the future.

"If the state steps in later and says we have to merge, it might be with somebody much farther away and we might have to close out elementary schools and that's not anything that anybody wants, whereas now, we can keep the elementary schools open with the current plans," said Harrison.

If the school is shut down, students would transfer to Mill River Union High School in North Clarendon.

"We want our community to be a community. We kind of lose a sense of community if we don't have the school," said Holly Goodman, Black River High School student.

